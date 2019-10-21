13 Images
Photos from the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Titans
Photos from the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Oct. 20, 2019.
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon can only watch as Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey collects his fumble to seal the victory for the Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen nearly makes a leaping, one-handed catch during the first half against the Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball before quickly recovering during a first-half carry. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon fumbles the ball near the goal line with seconds left in the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey recovers a fumble by Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the goal line to secure the Titans’ 23-20 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambles for a first down during a fourth quarter touchdown drive against the Chargers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry breaks past Chargers defenders for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis sprints past Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward for a first down during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates with teammates after they thought he scored a touchdown in the final minute against the Tennessee Titans. The touchdown was later nullified on review. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt talks to quarterback Philip Rivers in the final seconds of the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers talks with running back Melvin Gordon after they fail to connect on a pass near the goal line during the first half against the Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon leaves the field after fumbling at the goal line to seal the team’s 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
