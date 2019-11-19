13 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City
A look at some of the best images from the Los Angeles Chargers’ tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City.
The Chargers take the field before a game against the Chargers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell / Asssociated Press)
The flags of Mexico and the United States cover the field before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 18 in Mexico City. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
Players for the Chargers and Chiefs warm up before an NFL game Nov. 18 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
Fans look on before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 18 in Mexico City. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Chiefs on Nov. 18. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gets away from Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon during the first half of a game Nov. 18. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler reacts during the first half of a game against the Chiefs on Nov. 18. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chargers on Nov. 18 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins, center, celebrates an interception with his teammates during the first half of a game against the Chargers in Mexico City. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy scores a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Chargers in Mexico City. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy celebrates after scoring touchdown against the Chargers in Mexico City. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon leaps over Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu during the first half of a game Nov. 18 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauls in a pass against his helmet during a game against the Chargers on Nov. 18 in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
