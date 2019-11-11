7 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers
Photos from Rams versus the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, 2019.
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Steelers in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbles the ball as he is hit by a Steelers defender during the second quarter. The Steelers scored a touchdown on the fumble return. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Steelers wide receiver James Washington catches a touchdown pass in front of Rams cornerback Troy Hill during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Tony Brooks-James tries to avoid Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the first half. (Getty Images)
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shoves Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during the second quarter. (Getty Images)
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph passes against the Rams in the first half. (Getty Images)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter. (Getty Images)
1/7