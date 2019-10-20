16 Images
Photos from the Rams’ 37-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. tackles Falcons running back Brian Hill during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey stands on the field before his first game with the Rams. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams tight end Gerald Everett makes a catch in front of Falcons safety Jamal Carter during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald forces Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to fumble the ball on a fourth-quarter sack. Donald recovered the ball. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff scores a one-yard touchdown run in front of Falcons safety Ricardo Allen during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tangles with Falcons receiver Julio Jones during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. sacks Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. celebrates after sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald scuffles with Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who was ejected from the game, after a Rams interception in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Referee Terry Killens has a few words for Falcons running back Devonta Freeman after the two fell to the ground during Freeman’s scuffle with Rams players. Freeman was ejected. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Falcons receiver Julio Jones makes a catch in front of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams punter Johnny Hekker celebrates on the sideline after completing a pass on a fake punt against the Falcons. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan grimaces after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams running back Todd Gurley catches a touchdown pass in front of Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley Jr., left, and safety Jamal Carter during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles the ball as Rams linebackers Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) and Dante Fowler Jr. try to recover the ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods picks up yards against Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, right, and safety Damontee Kazee during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
