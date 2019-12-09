5 Images
Photos: Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
Photos from Rams vs. the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum on Dec. 8, 2019.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sits in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp slips the tackle of Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton after a catch near the goal line during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams running back Todd Gurley tries to sprint past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton while carrying the ball during a touchdown drive in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee hauls in a pass from Jared Goff during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) and defensive end Morgan Fox (97) during the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
1/5