8 Images
Lakers lose 113-104 to Raptors
The Lakers had their seven-game winning streak end with a 113-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Nov. 10, 2019, sat Staples Center.
Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket for a layup against the Raptors during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green, center, fights for a loose ball with Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, left, and OG Anunoby during the third quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have a few words for each other. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis draws a trio of Toronto defenders as he looks to score down low during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center JaVale McGee throws down a dunk against the Raptors during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis hangs on the rim for a moment after dunking against Toronto during the third quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam blocks a shot by Lakers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles times)
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam gets past Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma for a dunk during the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
1/8