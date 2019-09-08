10 Images
Rams vs. Panthers in Week 1 of 2019 NFL season
Photos from the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 8, 2019.
Todd Gurley and Jared Goff
Rams quarterback Jared Goff hands off to running back Todd Gurley during the first half against the Carolina Panthers. (Associated Press)
Robert Woods, Javien Elliott
Carolina Panthers cornerback Javien Elliott, left, tries to tackle Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods during the first half. (Associated Press)
Robert Woods, Malcolm Brown, Austin Blythe
Rams running back Malcolm Brown, center, is congratulated by center Austin Blythe, right, and wide receiver Robert Woods following Brown’s touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half. (Associated Press)
Rams stand during national anthem
Los Angeles Rams players line up during the national anthem before their 2019 season opener against the Carolina Panthers. (Associated Press)
Shaq Thompson, Todd Gurley
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley during the first half. (Associated Press)
Greg Zuerlein
Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the first half. (Associated Press)
Bank of America Stadium
Fans watch the Carolina Panthers play the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Associated Press)
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half. (Associated Press)
Marcus Peters, DJ Moore
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore during the second half. (Associated Press)
Jared Goff
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers. (Getty Images)
