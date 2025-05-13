High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s City Section playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Note: Open Division final 6 p.m. Saturday. May 17 at Birmingham; Finals in all other divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD)

DIVISION V #4 Animo South Los Angeles at #1 Wilson #3 Harbor Teacher at #2 Dorsey

DIVISION IV #8 Hamilton at #5 Animo Venice #11 University Prep Value at #10 Port of Los Angeles

DIVISION III #4 SOCES at #1 East Valley #7 Maywood CES vs. #19 San Fernando

DIVISION II #4 Fairfax at #1 VAAS #3 Banning at #2 Mendez

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted) SEMIFINALS

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.