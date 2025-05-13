High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s City Section playoff results and pairings
CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Venice d, #4 Granada Hills, 24-26, 29-27, 25-16, 25-21
#3 El Camino Real d. #2 Chatsworth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22
DIVISION I
#1 Taft d. #5 Marquez, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
#2 Carson d. #3 Marshall, 3-2
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION II
#4 Fairfax at #1 VAAS
#3 Banning at #2 Mendez
DIVISION III
#4 SOCES at #1 East Valley
#7 Maywood CES vs. #19 San Fernando
DIVISION IV
#8 Hamilton at #5 Animo Venice
#11 University Prep Value at #10 Port of Los Angeles
DIVISION V
#4 Animo South Los Angeles at #1 Wilson
#3 Harbor Teacher at #2 Dorsey
Note: Open Division final 6 p.m. Saturday. May 17 at Birmingham; Finals in all other divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD)
