High School Sports

Tuesday’s City Section softball scores

Softball on field.
(Getty images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s Results
CITY SECTION
Animo De La Hoya 16, Smidt Tech 4
Central City Value 14, Animo Bunche 4
Community Charter 21, Lakeview Charter 9
Triumph Charter 13, Discovery 1

