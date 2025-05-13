Tuesday’s City Section softball scores
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s Results
CITY SECTION
Animo De La Hoya 16, Smidt Tech 4
Central City Value 14, Animo Bunche 4
Community Charter 21, Lakeview Charter 9
Triumph Charter 13, Discovery 1
