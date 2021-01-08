Tommy Lasorda acknowledges the fans as he walks to the dugout before a spring training game against the Cleveland Indians in Arizona in March 2013. (Mark Duncan / Associated Press)
Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda celebrates winning the National League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Oct. 11, 1981. (Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times)
Tommy Lasorda is honored by his players as he walks off the field at Holman Stadium for the last time before the Dodgers left their Dodgertown spring training complex in Vero Beach, Fla., in 2008. (Craig Rubadoux / Associated Press)
Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda autographs a baseball in the Dodgertown locker room on Feb. 15, 1990, in Vero Beach, Fla. (Associated Press)
Tommy Lasorda celebrates after the Dodgers beat the Montreal Expos on Oct. 19, 1981, in Montreal to win the National League Championship Series. (Associated Press)