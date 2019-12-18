2019 National Signing Day live: Which prospects are joining USC and UCLA?

#40 Myles Jackson // DE, LB // Mill Creek High (GA) Class of 2020Very few recruits end up signing with a school they previously de-committed from, but Myles Jackson proved to be an anomaly.The 6-foot-2 versatile edge defender from Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Ga., signed with UCLA after a roller-coaster recruitment.Jackson received a scholarship offer from the Bruins during an unofficial visit this summer and quickly committed to the class, but after seeing UCLA’s slow start, Jackson chose to back away from his verbal pledge. Undeterred, the coaching staff kept after Jackson, continuing to recruit the three-star prospect. Things warmed back up as the Bruins began to play better on the field.UCLA got Jackson to come out to Los Angeles for an official visit in November and within a week he had rejoined the 2020 recruiting class.Jackson played primarily defensive end for Mill Creek, but is likely to line up as a linebacker for the Bruins, either in the middle of their defense or as an outside edge rusher. He was named all-county after recording 63 tackles with 11 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries in 10 games, according to MaxPreps.https://twitter.com/UCLAFootball/status/1207290411145760769?s=20He is the No. 792 overall prospect and the No. 36 weakside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The analysts at 247Sports rank him as a top-500 recruit.