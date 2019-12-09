DJ Warnell, a three-star prospect from Texas, commits to UCLA

Things came together quickly for UCLA’s newest football commit.

DJ Warnell, a cornerback from Dickinson High in Texas, received a scholarship offer from the Bruins on Tuesday. He made an official visit to UCLA over the weekend and announced his intentions Sunday night to sign with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Warnell has good length and brings a physical style of play to the cornerback position, similar to UCLA’s other cornerback commit — 6-foot-2, 186-pound Pasadena Muir four-star John Humphrey. Warnell doesn’t have the same athleticism as Humphrey, but likes to attack receivers with press coverage and uses his physicality to disrupt routes.

Blessed to announce that I am shutting down my recruitment process and will be attending UCLA...💔🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/KGvJxjp6Ze — 💔14 (@Djwarnell15) December 9, 2019

Warnell is a three-star prospect and the No. 52 cornerback in the nation, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He is rated the No. 692 overall prospect nationally and No. 95 in the state of Texas. He was named a District 24-6A first-team cornerback by the league coaches. Warnell was ranked No. 27 of Houston’s top 100 high school football recruits by the Houston Chronicle.

He becomes UCLA’s 20th commit in the 2020 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 27 in the nation and No. 4 in the Pac-12.