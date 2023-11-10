Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s football playoff scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football playoff scores.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

No. 1 St. John Bosco 35, No. 8 San Clemente 10

No. 4 Corona Centennial 63, No. 5 Orange Lutheran 39

No. 3 Sierra Canyon 37, No. 6 Santa Margarita 20

No. 2 Mater Dei 38, No. 7 JSerra 0

DIVISION 2

No. 8 Murrieta Valley 53, No. 1 Rancho Cucamonga 52

No. 4 Mission Viejo 39, No. 5 Oaks Christian 14

No. 3 Gardena Serra 38, No. 6 Los Alamitos 28

No. 7 Servite 27, No. 2 Long Beach Poly 20

DIVISION 3

No. 9 San Juan Hills 42, No. 1 Citrus Valley 35

No. 13 St. Bonaventure 37, No. 12 Cajon 19

No. 11 Warren 34, No. 3 Oak Hills 33

No. 2 Chaminade 30, No. 7 Villa Park 16

DIVISION 4

No. 8 Yorba Linda 17, No. 1 Loyola 10

No. 4 Corona del Mar 17, No. 12 Santa Barbara 14

No. 14 Culver City 44, Capistrano Valley 16

No. 2 La Serna 50, No. 10 Trabuco Hills 14

DIVISION 5

No. 1 Newbury Park 41, No. 8 Foothill 34

No. 4 Thousand Oaks 19 , No. 5 Bonita 13

No. 11 Western 49, No. 14 Apple Valley 19

No. 2 Orange Vista 49, No. 10 San Jacinto 17

DIVISION 6

No. 8 Huntington Beach 36, No. 1 Ontario Christian 33

No. 13 Simi Valley 27, No. 12 Crean Lutheran 7

No. 3 Murrieta Mesa 28, No. 6 La Habra 14

No. 10 Mira Costa 45, No. 2 Cypress 27

DIVISION 7

No. 8 Mayfair 45, No. 1 Chino 21

No. 13 Muir 14, No. 12 Agoura 7

No. 3 Riverside King 31, No. 11 Salesian 14

DIVISION 8

No. 8 Highland 34, No. 1 Brentwood 27

No. 12 Charter Oak 23, No. 13 Covina 7

No. 14 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 35, No. 6 St. Anthony 7

No. 10 Jurupa Hills 28, No. 7 Aliso Niguel 27

DIVISION 9

No. 1 Rio Hondo Prep 22, No. 9 Orange 13

No. 5 Vista del Lago 21, No. 13 Sonora 7

No. 3 Santa Monica 35, No. 6 Troy 20

No. 10 Kaiser 50, No. 2 Los Osos 49

DIVISION 10

No. 1 Torrance 21, No. 9 Redlands 14

No. 5 Hemet 38, No. 4 Elsinore 13

No. 6 West Covina 14, No. 14 Beckman 10

No. 10 Xavier Prep 10, No. 2 La Palma Kennedy 7

DIVISION 11

No. 1 Quartz Hill 40, No. 8 Linfield Christian 17

No. 5 Ramona 52, No. 4 Palmdale 7

No. 14 Riverside Poly 24, No. 11 Patriot 21

No. 15 Westminster 3, No. 7 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

DIVISION 12

No. 1 Coachella Valley 52, No. 9 Don Lugo 35

No. 12 Cerritos 55, No. 13 Western Christian 44

No. 6 Santa Fe 32, No. 3 Arrowhead Christian 14

No. 2 Yucca Valley 35, No. 7 Buena Park 0

DIVISION 13

No. 8 Walnut 31, No. 16 Los Amigos 17

No. 12 San Bernardino 44, No. 13 AB Miller 27

No. 3 St. Monica 45, No. 6 Montclair 42

No. 2 Desert Hot Springs 43, No. 7 Baldwin Park 42

DIVISION 14

No. 1 Artesia 21, No. 8 Santa Rosa Academy 12

No. 5 Bell Gardens 28, No. 4 Ocean View 21

No. 3 Hawthorne at No. 11 El Monte

No. 2 Lynwood 42, No. 7 Whittier Christian 20

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

No. 2 Santa Maria Valley Christian 61, No. 3 Cate 24

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Santa Clara 26, No. 5 Windward 23

No. 2 Faith Baptist 59, No. 10 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 28

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

