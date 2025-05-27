Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern Section softball playoff finals schedule

Softballs, helmet and glove.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL FINALS

At Bill Barber Park, Irvine

FRIDAY

DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos vs. JSerra, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3
Marina vs. Westlake, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 6
University vs. Rio Hondo Prep, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 7
Culver City vs. Rancho Mirage, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

DIVISION 1
Norco vs. El Modena, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4
Warren vs. Long Beach Poly, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 5
West Ranch vs. St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 8
Cathedral City vs. Hueneme, 1 p.m.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement