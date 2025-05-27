Southern Section softball playoff finals schedule
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL FINALS
At Bill Barber Park, Irvine
FRIDAY
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos vs. JSerra, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Marina vs. Westlake, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 6
University vs. Rio Hondo Prep, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 7
Culver City vs. Rancho Mirage, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
DIVISION 1
Norco vs. El Modena, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Warren vs. Long Beach Poly, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 5
West Ranch vs. St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Cathedral City vs. Hueneme, 1 p.m.
