Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
CITY SECTION
Central League
Contreras 42, Belmont 0
Roybal 49, Mendez 6
Hollywood at Bernstein, canceled
Coliseum League
Dorsey 20, King/Drew 14
Dymally 8, Washington 2
East Valley League
Grant 22, Arleta 15
North Hollywood 55, Monroe 0
Poly 10, Fulton 7
Verdugo Hills 23, Chavez 6
Eastern League
Garfield 38, Roosevelt 28
Exposition League
Angelou 39, Manual Arts 22
Santee 55, Jefferson 14
Marine League
Carson 45, Banning 21
Narbonne 2, Gardena 0, forfeit
Northern League
Eagle Rock 42, Franklin 35
Lincoln 34, Wilson 31
Southern League
Los Angeles 42, Rivera 6
Maywood CES 48, Sotomayor 0
West Adams 29, Torres 7
West Valley League
Birmingham 56, Taft 0
Cleveland 21, El Camino Real 20
Granada Hills 45, Chatsworth 3
Western League
Palisades 56, University 14
Venice 21, Fairfax 20
Westchester 41, Hamilton 0
8 Man
City League
New Designs Watts 34, USC Hybrid 30
Valley League
Sherman Oaks CES 30, Valley Oaks CES 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Bell Gardens 42, Keppel 0
San Gabriel 32, Alhambra 11
Schurr 42, Montebello 0
Alpha League
Mission Viejo 49, Edison 24
Angelus League
Cathedral 21, St. Francis 14
St. Paul 31, Paraclete 28
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 34, Alemany 14
Bay League
Culver City 41, Lawndale 13
Inglewood 37, Palos Verdes 3
Leuzinger 21, Mira Costa 13
Big West League — Lower
Great Oak 28, Temecula Valley 22
Murrieta Mesa 28, Riverside King 13
Corona Santiago 56, Corona 15
Big West League — Upper
Corona Centennial 60, Norco 21
Murrieta Valley 57, Vista Murrieta 55
Bravo League
Corona del Mar 44, Tesoro 14
Yorba Linda 42, Newport Harbor 17
Camino Real League
Mary Star of the Sea 53, St. Bernard 13
St. Genevieve 35, St. Monica 28
Channel League
Moorpark 41, Royal 0
Oxnard 35, Buena 33
Ventura 17, Oak Park 7
Citrus Coast League
Grace 59, Channel Islands 7
Nordhoff 14, Carpinteria 7
Conejo Coast League
Newbury Park 38, Thousand Oaks 0
Calabasas 43, Rio Mesa 34
Santa Barbara 31, Westlake 0
Cottonwood League
Trinity Classical Academy 43, Silver Valley 8
Del Rey League
Crespi 52, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 13
Salesian 35, La Salle 0
St. Anthony 42, Harvard-Westlake 7
Del Rio League
Santa Fe 21, El Rancho 14
California 33, Whittier 22
Delta League
Capistrano Valley 28, El Modena 21
Trabuco Hills 42, Cypress 28
Tustin 34, Western 21
Desert Empire League
Palm Desert 35, Palm Springs 6
Rancho Mirage 14, Xavier Prep 7
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley 47, Yucca Valley 24
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 38, Huntington Beach 14
Foothill 34, El Dorado 31
La Habra 27, Laguna Hills 7
Foothill League
Golden Valley 44, Saugus 35
Valencia 52, Castaic 33
West Ranch 27, Canyon Country Canyon 21
Foxtrot League
Aliso Niguel 30, Orange 14
Laguna Beach 35, Dana Hills 32
Northwood 21, Fountain Valley 14
Gano League
Chaffey 50, Montclair 7
Don Lugo 22, Rowland 15
Gateway League
Downey 27, Warren 7
La Mirada 20, Bellflower 6
Mayfair 38, Dominguez 21
Gold Coast League
Rio Hondo Prep 42, Brentwood 22
Golden League
Lancaster 17, Highland 14
Knight 33, Littlerock 8
Quartz Hill 41, Antelope Valley 7
Hacienda League
Covina 40, South Hills 35
Los Altos 38, Walnut 0
Inland Valley
Heritage 12, Citrus Hill 6
Moreno Valley 49, Lakeside 28
Canyon Springs 53, Perris 34
Iota League
El Toro 49, Santa Ana 6
Sonora 71, Anaheim Canyon 54
Ironwood League
Ontario Christian 27, Village Christian 13
Aquinas 40, Capistrano Valley 7
Ivy League
Vista del Lago 45, Paloma Valley 7
Rancho Verde 24, Liberty 13
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 30, Segerstrom 18
Esperanza 35, Westminster 6
St. Margaret’s 38, Garden Grove 8
Lambda League
Beckman 48, Placentia Valencia 27
Manzanita League
Vasquez 36, Nuview Bridge 0
Marmonte League
St. Bonaventure 21, Bishop Diego 6
Oaks Christian 50, Camarillo 0
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Simi Valley 0
Mesquite League
Arrowhead Christian 42, Western Christian 14
Big Bear 55, Maranatha 27
Linfield Christian 49, Whittier Christian 6
Mid-Cities League
Paramount 28, Norwalk 7
Gahr 42, Firebaugh 6
Lynwood 42, Compton Early College 9
Miramonte League
La Puente 28, Garey 27
Ganesha 42, Workman 12
Mission League
Chaminade 31, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 30
Gardena Serra 52, Bishop Amat 21
Sierra Canyon 45, Loyola 0
Mission Valley League
Arroyo 46, Mountain View 8
El Monte 42, Rosemead 15
Mojave River League
Serrano 42, Hesperia 21
Montview League
Nogales 40, Ontario 6
Hacienda Heights Wilson 41, Sierra Vista 12
Moore League
Millikan 51, Compton 0
Long Beach Poly 48, Long Beach Cabrillo 3
Long Beach Wilson 34, Long Beach Jordan 14
Mountain Valley League
Miller 45, Indian Springs 42
Ocean League
West Torrance 41, Compton Centennial 0
El Segundo d. Morningside, forfeit
Omicron League
Garden Grove Pacifica 42, Katella 0
Portola 28, Buena Park 26
Pacific League
Burbank 52, Crescenta Valley 7
Pasadena 24, Burbank Burroughs 7
Hoover 23, Arcadia 8
Muir 71, Glendale 6
Pioneer League
North Torrance 41, South Torrance 0
Redondo Union 28, Peninsula 20
Torrance 24, Santa Monica 14
Rio Hondo League
South Pasadena 48, Temple City 6
San Marino 42, Pasadena Poly 7
River Valley League
Norte Vista 41, La Sierra 7
Patriot 45, Jurupa Valley 0
Ramona 28, Rubidoux 0
Sierra League
Bonita 49, Charter Oak 21
Colony 45, Claremont 7
Glendora 31, Los Osos 10
Sigma League
Estancia 40, Ocean View 0
Skyline League
Bloomington 49, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Colton 49, Rialto 41
Fontana 40, Arroyo Valley 8
Sun Valley League
Banning 54, Cathedral City 32
Desert Hot Springs 33, Desert Mirage 0
Sunbelt League
Hemet 48, Arlington 7
Rancho Christian 30, Hillcrest 21
Sunkist League
Eisenhower 38, Kaiser 14
Summit 38, Jurupa Hills 0
Tango League
Anaheim 35, Bolsa Grande 19
Costa Mesa 48, Westminster La Quinta 43
Garden Grove Santiago 29, Loara 24
Tri County League
Agoura 26, San Marcos 21
Santa Paula 31, Hueneme 12
Dos Pueblos 31, Fillmore 19
Trinity League
JSerra 35, Santa Margarita 33
Orange Lutheran 38, Servite 0
Mater Dei 59, St. John Bosco 14
Valle Vista League
San Dimas 30, Alta Loma 22
Baldwin Park 36, Diamond Ranch 25
Zeta League
Saddleback 42, Century 21
8 Man
Agape League
Hesperia Christian 48, Lucerne Valley 18
Majestic League
California Lutheran 66, Southland Christian 11
Nonleague
Cornerstone Christian 62, Noli Indian 8
California School for the Deaf 60, United Christian 8
Sage Hill 51, Chadwick 14
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
