High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

CITY SECTION

Central League

Contreras 42, Belmont 0

Roybal 49, Mendez 6

Hollywood at Bernstein, canceled

Coliseum League

Dorsey 20, King/Drew 14

Dymally 8, Washington 2

East Valley League

Grant 22, Arleta 15

North Hollywood 55, Monroe 0

Poly 10, Fulton 7

Verdugo Hills 23, Chavez 6

Eastern League

Garfield 38, Roosevelt 28

Exposition League

Angelou 39, Manual Arts 22

Santee 55, Jefferson 14

Marine League

Carson 45, Banning 21

Narbonne 2, Gardena 0, forfeit

Northern League

Eagle Rock 42, Franklin 35

Lincoln 34, Wilson 31

Southern League

Los Angeles 42, Rivera 6

Maywood CES 48, Sotomayor 0

West Adams 29, Torres 7

West Valley League

Birmingham 56, Taft 0

Cleveland 21, El Camino Real 20

Granada Hills 45, Chatsworth 3

Western League

Palisades 56, University 14

Venice 21, Fairfax 20

Westchester 41, Hamilton 0

8 Man

City League

New Designs Watts 34, USC Hybrid 30

Valley League

Sherman Oaks CES 30, Valley Oaks CES 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Bell Gardens 42, Keppel 0

San Gabriel 32, Alhambra 11

Schurr 42, Montebello 0

Alpha League

Mission Viejo 49, Edison 24

Angelus League

Cathedral 21, St. Francis 14

St. Paul 31, Paraclete 28

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 34, Alemany 14

Bay League

Culver City 41, Lawndale 13

Inglewood 37, Palos Verdes 3

Leuzinger 21, Mira Costa 13

Big West League — Lower

Great Oak 28, Temecula Valley 22

Murrieta Mesa 28, Riverside King 13

Corona Santiago 56, Corona 15

Big West League — Upper

Corona Centennial 60, Norco 21

Murrieta Valley 57, Vista Murrieta 55

Bravo League

Corona del Mar 44, Tesoro 14

Yorba Linda 42, Newport Harbor 17

Camino Real League

Mary Star of the Sea 53, St. Bernard 13

St. Genevieve 35, St. Monica 28

Channel League

Moorpark 41, Royal 0

Oxnard 35, Buena 33

Ventura 17, Oak Park 7

Citrus Coast League

Grace 59, Channel Islands 7

Nordhoff 14, Carpinteria 7

Conejo Coast League

Newbury Park 38, Thousand Oaks 0

Calabasas 43, Rio Mesa 34

Santa Barbara 31, Westlake 0

Cottonwood League

Trinity Classical Academy 43, Silver Valley 8

Del Rey League

Crespi 52, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 13

Salesian 35, La Salle 0

St. Anthony 42, Harvard-Westlake 7

Del Rio League

Santa Fe 21, El Rancho 14

California 33, Whittier 22

Delta League

Capistrano Valley 28, El Modena 21

Trabuco Hills 42, Cypress 28

Tustin 34, Western 21

Desert Empire League

Palm Desert 35, Palm Springs 6

Rancho Mirage 14, Xavier Prep 7

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley 47, Yucca Valley 24

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 38, Huntington Beach 14

Foothill 34, El Dorado 31

La Habra 27, Laguna Hills 7

Foothill League

Golden Valley 44, Saugus 35

Valencia 52, Castaic 33

West Ranch 27, Canyon Country Canyon 21

Foxtrot League

Aliso Niguel 30, Orange 14

Laguna Beach 35, Dana Hills 32

Northwood 21, Fountain Valley 14

Gano League

Chaffey 50, Montclair 7

Don Lugo 22, Rowland 15

Gateway League

Downey 27, Warren 7

La Mirada 20, Bellflower 6

Mayfair 38, Dominguez 21

Gold Coast League

Rio Hondo Prep 42, Brentwood 22

Golden League

Lancaster 17, Highland 14

Knight 33, Littlerock 8

Quartz Hill 41, Antelope Valley 7

Hacienda League

Covina 40, South Hills 35

Los Altos 38, Walnut 0

Inland Valley

Heritage 12, Citrus Hill 6

Moreno Valley 49, Lakeside 28

Canyon Springs 53, Perris 34

Iota League

El Toro 49, Santa Ana 6

Sonora 71, Anaheim Canyon 54

Ironwood League

Ontario Christian 27, Village Christian 13

Aquinas 40, Capistrano Valley 7

Ivy League

Vista del Lago 45, Paloma Valley 7

Rancho Verde 24, Liberty 13

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 30, Segerstrom 18

Esperanza 35, Westminster 6

St. Margaret’s 38, Garden Grove 8

Lambda League

Beckman 48, Placentia Valencia 27

Manzanita League

Vasquez 36, Nuview Bridge 0

Marmonte League

St. Bonaventure 21, Bishop Diego 6

Oaks Christian 50, Camarillo 0

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Simi Valley 0

Mesquite League

Arrowhead Christian 42, Western Christian 14

Big Bear 55, Maranatha 27

Linfield Christian 49, Whittier Christian 6

Mid-Cities League

Paramount 28, Norwalk 7

Gahr 42, Firebaugh 6

Lynwood 42, Compton Early College 9

Miramonte League

La Puente 28, Garey 27

Ganesha 42, Workman 12

Mission League

Chaminade 31, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 30

Gardena Serra 52, Bishop Amat 21

Sierra Canyon 45, Loyola 0

Mission Valley League

Arroyo 46, Mountain View 8

El Monte 42, Rosemead 15

Mojave River League

Serrano 42, Hesperia 21

Montview League

Nogales 40, Ontario 6

Hacienda Heights Wilson 41, Sierra Vista 12

Moore League

Millikan 51, Compton 0

Long Beach Poly 48, Long Beach Cabrillo 3

Long Beach Wilson 34, Long Beach Jordan 14

Mountain Valley League

Miller 45, Indian Springs 42

Ocean League

West Torrance 41, Compton Centennial 0

El Segundo d. Morningside, forfeit

Omicron League

Garden Grove Pacifica 42, Katella 0

Portola 28, Buena Park 26

Pacific League

Burbank 52, Crescenta Valley 7

Pasadena 24, Burbank Burroughs 7

Hoover 23, Arcadia 8

Muir 71, Glendale 6

Pioneer League

North Torrance 41, South Torrance 0

Redondo Union 28, Peninsula 20

Torrance 24, Santa Monica 14

Rio Hondo League

South Pasadena 48, Temple City 6

San Marino 42, Pasadena Poly 7

River Valley League

Norte Vista 41, La Sierra 7

Patriot 45, Jurupa Valley 0

Ramona 28, Rubidoux 0

Sierra League

Bonita 49, Charter Oak 21

Colony 45, Claremont 7

Glendora 31, Los Osos 10

Sigma League

Estancia 40, Ocean View 0

Skyline League

Bloomington 49, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Colton 49, Rialto 41

Fontana 40, Arroyo Valley 8

Sun Valley League

Banning 54, Cathedral City 32

Desert Hot Springs 33, Desert Mirage 0

Sunbelt League

Hemet 48, Arlington 7

Rancho Christian 30, Hillcrest 21

Sunkist League

Eisenhower 38, Kaiser 14

Summit 38, Jurupa Hills 0

Tango League

Anaheim 35, Bolsa Grande 19

Costa Mesa 48, Westminster La Quinta 43

Garden Grove Santiago 29, Loara 24

Tri County League

Agoura 26, San Marcos 21

Santa Paula 31, Hueneme 12

Dos Pueblos 31, Fillmore 19

Trinity League

JSerra 35, Santa Margarita 33

Orange Lutheran 38, Servite 0

Mater Dei 59, St. John Bosco 14

Valle Vista League

San Dimas 30, Alta Loma 22

Baldwin Park 36, Diamond Ranch 25

Zeta League

Saddleback 42, Century 21

8 Man

Agape League

Hesperia Christian 48, Lucerne Valley 18

Majestic League

California Lutheran 66, Southland Christian 11

Nonleague

Cornerstone Christian 62, Noli Indian 8

California School for the Deaf 60, United Christian 8

Sage Hill 51, Chadwick 14

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

