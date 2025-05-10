Prep talk: Tennis players unite to pay tribute to Loyola’s Braun Levi
On a scorching Friday afternoon at L.A. Valley College, Loyola and Harvard-Westlake High tennis players gathered for a moment of silence wearing T-shirts that read “Live Like Braun,” in honor of Loyola captain Braun Levi, who was killed last weekend in Manhattan Beach while walking on a street.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and homicide.
Loyola players decided after much reflection and mourning to play Friday’s Southern Section Open Division playoff match against Harvard-Westlake.
“We want to play for Braun,” coach Brian Held said.
A moment of silence was held. Levi’s mother, Jennifer, was there receiving hugs and support.
All week at Loyola, students have been supporting each other trying to heal. A celebration of Levi’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Loyola.
In an email, Sylvia Almanzan, the grandmother of a Loyola student, wrote, “The Loyola faculty has been amazing during this time of providing counselors and support not only to the students but families as well. I just wanted to state how this remarkable young man touched so many lives especially my grandson’s in such a positive way.”
Levi’s doubles partner, Cooper Schwartz, was originally not going to play on Friday as a way to not tarnish his memory winning the Mission League title with Levi. He changed his mind and played with a new partner. They won their matches 7-5, 7-6 and 6-4 and on match points, Schwartz used Levi’s racket.
Harvard-Westlake won the match 14-4 to advance.
