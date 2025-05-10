Prep talk: Tennis players unite to pay tribute to Loyola’s Braun Levi

Loyola and Harvard-Westlake tennis players gather before their playoff match to honor the late Braun Levi, Loyola’s team captain killed in a tragic accident last weekend.

On a scorching Friday afternoon at L.A. Valley College, Loyola and Harvard-Westlake High tennis players gathered for a moment of silence wearing T-shirts that read “Live Like Braun,” in honor of Loyola captain Braun Levi, who was killed last weekend in Manhattan Beach while walking on a street.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and homicide.

Loyola and Harvard-Westlake tennis players and coach Brian Held honor the memory of Braun Levi, killed last weekend in a tragic accident, before playoff match on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Ggc7yMmDRF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 9, 2025

Loyola players decided after much reflection and mourning to play Friday’s Southern Section Open Division playoff match against Harvard-Westlake.

“We want to play for Braun,” coach Brian Held said.

A moment of silence was held. Levi’s mother, Jennifer, was there receiving hugs and support.

All week at Loyola, students have been supporting each other trying to heal. A celebration of Levi’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Loyola.

In an email, Sylvia Almanzan, the grandmother of a Loyola student, wrote, “The Loyola faculty has been amazing during this time of providing counselors and support not only to the students but families as well. I just wanted to state how this remarkable young man touched so many lives especially my grandson’s in such a positive way.”

Levi’s doubles partner, Cooper Schwartz, was originally not going to play on Friday as a way to not tarnish his memory winning the Mission League title with Levi. He changed his mind and played with a new partner. They won their matches 7-5, 7-6 and 6-4 and on match points, Schwartz used Levi’s racket.

Harvard-Westlake won the match 14-4 to advance.

