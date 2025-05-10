Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

OPEN DIVISION

University 12, Palos Verdes 6

Peninsula 9, Corona del Mar 9 (Peninsula wins on games 84-78)

JSerra 10, Beckman 8

Harvard-Westlake 14, Loyola 4

DIVISION 1

Portola 12, South Pasadena 6

Oak Park 9, Mira Costa 9 (Oak Park wins on games)

Marina 11, Brentwood 7

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, Sage Hill 4

Diamond Bar 11, Claremont 7

Arcadia 10, Northwood 8

Los Osos 11, Troy 7

Woodbridge 13, Corona Santiago 5

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 2

Edison 10, Crean Lutheran 8

Windward 9, Foothill 9 (Windward wins on games 74-67)

Long Beach Wilson 12, Huntington Beach 6

Oaks Christian 10, Campbell Hall 8

Flintridge Prep 9, Tesoro 9 (Flintridge Prep wins on games 71-65)

Whitney 12, Great Oak 6

Crescenta Valley 11, Palm Desert 7

Murrieta Valley 11, Webb 7

DIVISION 3

Cate 11, Redlands 7

Sunny Hills 9, Riverside Poly 9 (Sunny Hills wins on games 73-66)

Agoura 9, Temple City 9 (Agoura wins on games 77-75)

Long Beach Poly 10, Geffen Academy 8

La Canada 11, West Ranch 7

Westminster La Quinta 11, Anaheim Canyon 7

St. Francis 9, South Hills 9 (St. Francis wins on games)

San Marcos 13, La Quinta 5

DIVISION 4

Villa Park 11, Oxford Academy 7

Temescal Canyon 10, Oakwood 8

San Gabriel 10, Foothill Tech 8

Dos Pueblos 11, Mayfair 7

South Torrance 9, Brea Olinda 9 (South Torrance wins on games 79-76)

Buckley 9, Placentia Valencia 9 (Buckley wins on games)

Millikan 10, Rowland 8

Warren 12, Orange Vista 6

DIVISION 5

Capistrano Valley 11, Hart 7

Keppel 11, Los Amigos 7

Cerritos 13, Trabuco Hills 5

Thacher 12, Hesperia 6

Culver City 13, Pasadena Poly 5

Laguna Blanca 14, Bishop Montgomery 4

Rosemead 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 9 (Rosemead wins on games 84-79)

Fullerton 14, La Salle 4

DIVISION 6

Carpinteria 11, Maranatha 7

Yeshiva 14, Edgewood 4

Bolsa Grande 12, Ontario 6

Ventura 11, Godinez 7

La Mirada 12, Heritage 6

Beverly Hills 14, Alhambra 4

Workman 11, Jurupa Hills 7

Kennedy 12, Northview 6

DIVISION 7

Hueneme 14, Arrowhead Christian 4

Garden Grove Santiago 11, Estancia 7

Dominguez 17, Twentynine Palms 1

Katella 10, Baldwin Park 8

Rancho Alamitos 9, Malibu 9 (Rancho Alamitos wins on games 75-54)

Canyon Springs 11, Anaheim 7

Gahr 9, Elsinore 9 (Gahr wins on games 72-64)

San Jacinto 13, St. Monica 5

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1

Portola at Oak Park

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Marina

Arcadia at Diamond Bar

Woodbridge at Los Osos

DIVISION 2

Edison at Windward

Oaks Christian at Long Beach Wilson

Whitney at Flintridge Prep

Crescenta Valley at Murrieta Valley

DIVISION 3

Sunny Hills at Cate

Agoura at Long Beach Poly

Westminster La Quinta at La Canada

San Marcos at St. Francis

DIVISION 4

Temescal Canyon at Villa Park, 4:30 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at San Gabriel

Buckley at South Torrance

Millikan at Warren

DIVISION 5

Mark Keppel at Capistrano Valley

Cerritos at Thacher

Culver City at Laguna Blanca

Rosemead at Fullerton

DIVISION 6

Yeshiva at Carpinteria

Ventura at Bolsa Grande

Beverly Hills at La Mirada

Kennedy at Workman

DIVISION 7

Hueneme at Garden Grove Santiago

Katella at Dominguez

Canyon Springs at Rancho Alamitos

San Jacinto at Gahr

Note: Semifinals in all divisions May 14; Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.

