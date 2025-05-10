High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
OPEN DIVISION
University 12, Palos Verdes 6
Peninsula 9, Corona del Mar 9 (Peninsula wins on games 84-78)
JSerra 10, Beckman 8
Harvard-Westlake 14, Loyola 4
DIVISION 1
Portola 12, South Pasadena 6
Oak Park 9, Mira Costa 9 (Oak Park wins on games)
Marina 11, Brentwood 7
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, Sage Hill 4
Diamond Bar 11, Claremont 7
Arcadia 10, Northwood 8
Los Osos 11, Troy 7
Woodbridge 13, Corona Santiago 5
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 2
Edison 10, Crean Lutheran 8
Windward 9, Foothill 9 (Windward wins on games 74-67)
Long Beach Wilson 12, Huntington Beach 6
Oaks Christian 10, Campbell Hall 8
Flintridge Prep 9, Tesoro 9 (Flintridge Prep wins on games 71-65)
Whitney 12, Great Oak 6
Crescenta Valley 11, Palm Desert 7
Murrieta Valley 11, Webb 7
DIVISION 3
Cate 11, Redlands 7
Sunny Hills 9, Riverside Poly 9 (Sunny Hills wins on games 73-66)
Agoura 9, Temple City 9 (Agoura wins on games 77-75)
Long Beach Poly 10, Geffen Academy 8
La Canada 11, West Ranch 7
Westminster La Quinta 11, Anaheim Canyon 7
St. Francis 9, South Hills 9 (St. Francis wins on games)
San Marcos 13, La Quinta 5
DIVISION 4
Villa Park 11, Oxford Academy 7
Temescal Canyon 10, Oakwood 8
San Gabriel 10, Foothill Tech 8
Dos Pueblos 11, Mayfair 7
South Torrance 9, Brea Olinda 9 (South Torrance wins on games 79-76)
Buckley 9, Placentia Valencia 9 (Buckley wins on games)
Millikan 10, Rowland 8
Warren 12, Orange Vista 6
DIVISION 5
Capistrano Valley 11, Hart 7
Keppel 11, Los Amigos 7
Cerritos 13, Trabuco Hills 5
Thacher 12, Hesperia 6
Culver City 13, Pasadena Poly 5
Laguna Blanca 14, Bishop Montgomery 4
Rosemead 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 9 (Rosemead wins on games 84-79)
Fullerton 14, La Salle 4
DIVISION 6
Carpinteria 11, Maranatha 7
Yeshiva 14, Edgewood 4
Bolsa Grande 12, Ontario 6
Ventura 11, Godinez 7
La Mirada 12, Heritage 6
Beverly Hills 14, Alhambra 4
Workman 11, Jurupa Hills 7
Kennedy 12, Northview 6
DIVISION 7
Hueneme 14, Arrowhead Christian 4
Garden Grove Santiago 11, Estancia 7
Dominguez 17, Twentynine Palms 1
Katella 10, Baldwin Park 8
Rancho Alamitos 9, Malibu 9 (Rancho Alamitos wins on games 75-54)
Canyon Springs 11, Anaheim 7
Gahr 9, Elsinore 9 (Gahr wins on games 72-64)
San Jacinto 13, St. Monica 5
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
Portola at Oak Park
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Marina
Arcadia at Diamond Bar
Woodbridge at Los Osos
DIVISION 2
Edison at Windward
Oaks Christian at Long Beach Wilson
Whitney at Flintridge Prep
Crescenta Valley at Murrieta Valley
DIVISION 3
Sunny Hills at Cate
Agoura at Long Beach Poly
Westminster La Quinta at La Canada
San Marcos at St. Francis
DIVISION 4
Temescal Canyon at Villa Park, 4:30 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at San Gabriel
Buckley at South Torrance
Millikan at Warren
DIVISION 5
Mark Keppel at Capistrano Valley
Cerritos at Thacher
Culver City at Laguna Blanca
Rosemead at Fullerton
DIVISION 6
Yeshiva at Carpinteria
Ventura at Bolsa Grande
Beverly Hills at La Mirada
Kennedy at Workman
DIVISION 7
Hueneme at Garden Grove Santiago
Katella at Dominguez
Canyon Springs at Rancho Alamitos
San Jacinto at Gahr
Note: Semifinals in all divisions May 14; Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.
