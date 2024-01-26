Top Southern California high school basketball prospects for 2025 and 2026

Santa Maria St. Joseph’s Tounde Yessoufou is among the top high school basketball prospects in Southern California. (Nick Koza)

Tounde Yessoufou, 6-5 SF, Santa Maria St. Joseph: “A big, strong, physical and athletic swingman a la [Miami Heat All-Star] Jimmy Butler … he’s like a Swiss army knife and uses his strength to score at the basket … has developed a very nice jump shot.”

Brayden Burries, 6-5 SG, Eastvale Roosevelt: “A very polished guard who can play on and off the ball … great feel and instincts, he’s a natural scorer … has a chance to be a special player at the college level and beyond.”

Elzie Harrington, 6-5 CG, St. John Bosco: “A big guard who reminds me a lot of a Tyrese Haliburton-type lead guard … can score but likes to facilitate and plays with good poise and savvy … can guard multiple positions … possesses very good basketball IQ and is a very good student; his father Darrell is a professor at UCLA medical school.”

Harvard-Westlake guard Nikolas Khamenia shoots during the CIF-SS Open Division regional final in March. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Nikolas Khamenia, 6-7 SF, Harvard-Westlake: “A very skilled face-up player who can really score inside and from the perimeter … kind of a European-style forward, he can stretch the floor and is very offensively gifted.”

Jovani Ruff, 6-5 CG, Long Beach Poly: “A versatile lead guard with nice length and an effective mid-range pull-up jump shot … talented prospect is just consistent production away from joining the top tier in this group.”

Mazi Mosley, 6-5 SG, La Cañada Flintridge St. Francis: “He’s a shooter, kind of a thin-framed guard that’s starting to make a move and maximizing his potential … quick, can score in a variety of ways and fairly athletic … needs to add strength but has big upside.”

Brayden Kyman, 6-7 SF, Santa Margarita: “Brother of former UCLA wing Jake Kyman, Brayden is a strong wing forward with accurate three-point shooting touch.”