Prep sports roundup: Youth movement helps St. John Bosco hold off Long Beach Poly

Sophomores Kade Bonham and Elzie Harrington played extensively as freshmen last season for St. John Bosco, so they should be well schooled in how to handle close games. It came in handy on Wednesday night in a battle with Long Beach Poly.

The Braves (7-0) weren’t playing particularly well, and Poly (1-5) was taking advantage, holding a three-point lead with just over two minutes left. That’s when Harrington contributed back-to-back baskets, then Bonham scored. Finally Harrington made two free throws with 11 seconds left to clinch a 52-48 victory in the St. John Bosco tournament.

Clutch free throws by Elzie Harrington. Bosco has lead. pic.twitter.com/mKcbONcMDl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 8, 2022

Bonham had 19 points and Harrington 13. And don’t let Poly winning only one time fool you. Four of the losses have come to unbeaten teams: Rancho Cucamonga, Beverly Hills, St. Bernard and St. John Bosco. Cash Stokley had 12 points and Jovanni Ruff 10.

Halftime. St. John Bosco 30, LB Poly 25. pic.twitter.com/jvEm3CXDyr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 8, 2022

Dominguez 52, Grand Terrace 50: Isaac Sowell had the game-winning basket and finished with 29 points and 26 rebounds.

Brentwood 83, Morningside 38: Joran Houegban scored 29 points and James Olofson 16 at the Beverly Hills tournament.

Westlake 65, Santa Barbara 35: Austin Maziasz finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Westlake.

Girls’ basketball

Mater Dei 82, Arizona Perry 69: In Phoenix, the Monarchs won behind Jenessa Cotton, who finished with 21 points. Caia Elisaldez added 19 points and Addie Deal 15.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 4, Downey 2: Dylan Graham contributed three goals for the Friars (2-0-2).

Birmingham 3, SO Notre Dame 0: Simon Ruiz scored two goals in the season debut for the Patriots.