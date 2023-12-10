Ducks lose for the 12th time in 13 games in Jets’ comeback win

Ducks left wing Brock McGinn, center, battles Winnipeg’s (from left) Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele and Brenden Dillon for the puck during the second period of the Ducks’ 4-2 loss Sunday at Honda Center.

Gabe Vilardi broke a tie with 1:42 left with the third of the Winnipeg Jets’ four third-period goals in a 4-2 victory over the Ducks on Sunday.

Winnipeg rallied after losing scoring leader Kyle Connor to a knee injury in the second period when he took a knee from Ducks defenseman Ryan Strome, who received a game misconduct.

The Jets have won four straight and nine of 12, while the Ducks have dropped three in a row and 12 of 13.

Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron also scored, Mark Scheifele added an empty-netter with 29 seconds remaining and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

Vilaradi scored his first goal of the season. His his shot from the top of the left circle trickled past goalie John Gibson to give the Jets a 3-2 lead.

Alex Killorn and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks. Gibson made 27 saves.

After the Jets failed to score on the five-minute power play from Strome’s penalty, they bungled a 3-on-1 rush midway through the second when Cole Perfetti delivered a wayward centering pass just beyond the blue line.

On their second power play of the second period, the Ducks opened the scoring when Killorn pounced on a loose puck in front of the goal and lifted a wrist shot past Hellebuyck. Anaheim took a 2-0 lead at 1:15 of the third when Jakob Silfverberg threaded a pass to Henrique, who scored past Hellebuyck.

The Jets got their dormant offense back on track quickly, pulling within a goal when Niederreiter scored at 1:58 of the third period off a centering pass by Vladislav Namestnikov from the left corner.

The Jets tied it four minutes later. Barron scored after the Ducks were unable to clear a puck from in front of the goal.

