Ducks’ scoring struggles continue in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg, right, controls the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron during the Ducks’ 3-1 loss at Honda Center on Friday.

Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ducks 3-1 on Friday night at Honda Center to extend their point streak to 11 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves. Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists.

The Jets earned their fifth consecutive win and improved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games overall.

Mason McTavish scored in the first period for the Ducks, and John Gibson made 24 stops. The Ducks dropped to 4-18-1 in their last 23 games.

It was Winnipeg’s second victory at Anaheim in the last month, after the Jets’ Kyle Connor was injured in a knee-on-knee hit by the Ducks’ Ryan Strome on Dec. 10. Connor remains out, and Strome was held out because of an upper-body injury.

Schmidt broke a tie with his first of the season 1:57 into the third. Trailing behind a three-on-two break, Schmidt took a pass from Dylan Samberg and sent a wrist shot past Gibson on the goaltender’s glove side.

Perfetti added a power-play goal for his 11th at 13:03, helping Winnipeg improve to 10-7-3 when giving up the first goal.

The Ducks dropped to 1-5-1 on an eight-game homestand.

McTavish put the Ducks in front 15:51 into the first. Alex Killorn delivered a backward pass into the slot and McTavish flipped a backhanded shot over Brossoit’s right shoulder for his 11th of the season.

The Jets tied it at 1 in the second. Ehlers took advantage of traffic in front of the net created by teammate Gabe Vilardi and tucked a shot inside the left post for his 13th of the season at 7:57. Mark Scheifele delivered his team-leading 26th assist.

The Ducks had a prime chance to take the lead early in the third, but Killorn’s wide-open shot was snagged by Brossoit near the right post. Winnipeg scored the go-ahead goal 24 seconds later.

Anaheim’s Max Jones left because of an upper-body injury in the first.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. Detroit at Honda Center on Sunday.