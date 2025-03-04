Mason McTavish scores twice as Ducks rout Oilers

Mason McTavish had a pair of goals and Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier each had three assists as the Ducks scored four goals in the final eight minutes of the first period en route to a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Leo Carlsson, Sam Colangelo, Ryan Strome and Alex Killorn also scored for the Ducks, who have won two of their last three. Netminder Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

Defenseman LaCombe extended his point streak to six games.

Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 45th goal of the season and extended his point streak to 12 games and Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have lost six of their last seven.

Calvin Pickard recorded just seven saves on 11 first-period shots in the loss for Edmonton, before being replaced at the start of the second by Stuart Skinner, who made 14 saves.

The Ducks took a 3-1 lead with 1:34 to play in the first period on a shot that caromed off the skate of defender Brett Kulak and into the net. Then just 12 seconds, later the Ducks poked the puck out to McTavish, who was left all alone to score his second of the game.

Gauthier became the third Ducks rookie in franchise history to record three assists in a period.

Fans loudly booed the U.S. national anthem at Rogers Place before the game. Some in the crowd also yelled out anti-Trump sentiments during the anthem.

The Ducks visit the Canucks on Wednesday.

