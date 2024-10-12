Advertisement
Ducks

Lukas Dostal backs Ducks to season-opening shutout win over Sharks

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (23) skates with the puck past San Jose Sharks.
Ducks center Mason McTavish controls the puck in front of San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund during the second period of the Ducks’ 2-0 win Saturday night.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via
SAN JOSE — 

Isac Lundestrom’s goal midway through the third period broke a scoreless tie and sent the Ducks on their way to a 2-0 season-opening victory over the San José Sharks on Saturday night.

Lundestrom connected on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a centering pass from Brock McGinn with nine minutes remaining.

Trevor Zegras added an empty-net goal with 1:35 left to seal the win.

Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the shutout, and Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek turned back 28 shots.

Advertisement

Up Next: The Ducks play at Vegas on Sunday night, and San José opens a three-game trip Tuesday against Dallas.

More to Read

Ducks

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement