Lukas Dostal backs Ducks to season-opening shutout win over Sharks
SAN JOSE —
Isac Lundestrom’s goal midway through the third period broke a scoreless tie and sent the Ducks on their way to a 2-0 season-opening victory over the San José Sharks on Saturday night.
Lundestrom connected on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a centering pass from Brock McGinn with nine minutes remaining.
Trevor Zegras added an empty-net goal with 1:35 left to seal the win.
Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the shutout, and Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek turned back 28 shots.
Up Next: The Ducks play at Vegas on Sunday night, and San José opens a three-game trip Tuesday against Dallas.