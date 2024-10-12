Lukas Dostal backs Ducks to season-opening shutout win over Sharks

Ducks center Mason McTavish controls the puck in front of San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund during the second period of the Ducks’ 2-0 win Saturday night.

Isac Lundestrom’s goal midway through the third period broke a scoreless tie and sent the Ducks on their way to a 2-0 season-opening victory over the San José Sharks on Saturday night.

Lundestrom connected on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a centering pass from Brock McGinn with nine minutes remaining.

Trevor Zegras added an empty-net goal with 1:35 left to seal the win.

Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the shutout, and Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek turned back 28 shots.

Up Next: The Ducks play at Vegas on Sunday night, and San José opens a three-game trip Tuesday against Dallas.