Ducks get power play on track and defeat the winless Sharks

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson scored the Ducks’ first power-play goals of the season, Lukas Dostal made 27 saves and the Ducks kept San José winless with a 2-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Terry extended his point streak to five games. He has four goals and an assist in that stretch. Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal and Cutter Gauthier had two assists for the Ducks.

Mikael Granlund scored for San José , which fell to 0-5-2. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 37 shots and William Eklund and Jack Thompson each had an assist.

The Ducks began the season 0 for 20 on the power play before Terry scored 6:56 into the second period with a man advantage. Granlund tied the score for the Sharks early in the third period, but Carlsson buried the go-ahead goal on a power play 41 seconds later.

Danil Gushchin and Barclay Goodrow each hit a post for San JosJosé . The Sharks are the NHL’s only winless team.

Gushchin’s shot in the first period hit the crossbar, bounced down on the goal line and redirected off the post before being cleared out. Goodrow perfectly redirected a slap shot from the point in the second, but it dinged off the post.

