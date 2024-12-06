Advertisement
Ducks

With Trevor Zegras and Leo Carlsson out, Ducks fall to Wild

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy celebrates with teammate Marco Rossi.
Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy celebrates with teammate Marco Rossi after scoring during the second period of a 5-1 win over the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist, Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 5-1 on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Matt Boldy also had a goal and two assists, Yakov Trenin scored into an empty net and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild.

Brock McGinn had a goal and John Gibson made 28 saves for the shorthanded Ducks, who were without forwards Trevor Zegras (lower body) and Leo Carlsson (upper body).

Rossi opened the scoring on a power play when he delivered from near the right post at 4:22 of the second period. He added his second of the game and ninth of the season less than four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Boldy scored less than three minutes later off a pass from Rossi.

Kaprizov pounced on a loose puck in front of the Ducks’ goal early in the third period to score his team-leading 17th for a 4-0 lead. McGinn scored for the Ducks with under three minutes remaining to spoil the shutout.

On the day Anaheim added defenseman Jacob Trouba in a trade with the New York Rangers, defenseman Cam Fowler tied Corey Perry for the second-most games played in franchise history at 988.

The Wild visit the Kings on Saturday, and the Ducks visit Montreal on Monday to open a four-game trip.

