With Trevor Zegras and Leo Carlsson out, Ducks fall to Wild

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy celebrates with teammate Marco Rossi after scoring during the second period of a 5-1 win over the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night.

Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist, Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 5-1 on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Matt Boldy also had a goal and two assists, Yakov Trenin scored into an empty net and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild.

Brock McGinn had a goal and John Gibson made 28 saves for the shorthanded Ducks, who were without forwards Trevor Zegras (lower body) and Leo Carlsson (upper body).

Rossi opened the scoring on a power play when he delivered from near the right post at 4:22 of the second period. He added his second of the game and ninth of the season less than four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Boldy scored less than three minutes later off a pass from Rossi.

Kaprizov pounced on a loose puck in front of the Ducks’ goal early in the third period to score his team-leading 17th for a 4-0 lead. McGinn scored for the Ducks with under three minutes remaining to spoil the shutout.

On the day Anaheim added defenseman Jacob Trouba in a trade with the New York Rangers, defenseman Cam Fowler tied Corey Perry for the second-most games played in franchise history at 988.

The Wild visit the Kings on Saturday, and the Ducks visit Montreal on Monday to open a four-game trip.