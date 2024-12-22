Ducks storm back from three-goal deficit before defeating Utah in a shootout

Ducks players celebrate a goal scored by Isac Lundestrom in the second period of a 5-4 comeback win over Utah on Sunday.

Mason McTavish was the only scorer in the shootout and the Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit, beating the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 on Sunday.

Robby Fabbri scored twice and Isac Lundestrom and Brett Leason added goals for the Ducks, who won for the third time in four games after a five-game skid. Lukas Dostal finished with 21 saves.

Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists. Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored and Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves for Utah, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

Advertisement

Ducks Ducks struggle on special teams in loss to Colorado Avalanche Cale Makar scores on the power play and Parker Kelly scores a short-handed goal to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Keller tapped in the puck off a rebound 86 seconds into the first period and Utah never trailed in regulation. Fabbri tied the game five minutes into the period, scoring off a takeaway.

Keller helped Utah pull away from the Ducks, assisting on the goals by Hayton and Cooley. Then, Keller scored his second goal on a snap shot with 14:03 left in the second period, giving Utah a 4-1 lead.

Anaheim chipped away at its deficit and forced overtime when Leason scored on a power play with 4:45 left in regulation.

Advertisement

Takeaways

Ducks: Went 0 for 5 on the power play before Leason’s late equalizer.

Utah: A defensive collapse in the third sent Utah to its second shootout loss in its last three home games.

Key moment: A diving Fabbri got his second goal with 7:25 left in the third, when he sent the puck trickling through Stauber’s legs, giving Anaheim a chance to erase its deficit and force overtime.

Key stat: Keller has six goals and five assists in his last six games. He has 13 goals and 22 assists this season.

Advertisement

Up next: The Ducks are at Vegas and Utah hosts Dallas, with both games on Monday.