Flyers blow out Ducks in Cutter Gauthier’s boo-filled return to Philadelphia

Sam Ersson made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Ducks 6-0 on Saturday night in Cutter Gauthier‘s first visit to Philadelphia since being traded to Anaheim a year ago.

Drafted fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022, Gauthier told the Flyers he didn’t want to play for the team, which brought out an energized, sellout crowd that booed or chanted every time he stepped on the ice.

Ersson had his seventh career shutout to help Philadelphia end a four-game losing streak. Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov and Garnet Hathaway scored.

Advertisement

John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost three straight.

Drysdale, the defenseman the Flyers acquired in the trade for Gauthier, scored on the power play in the first period, leading to chants of “Thank You, Cutter!” and “Jamie’s better!” from the exuberant crowd. Drysdale also added an assist on Michkov’s goal.

Travis Konecny had four assists. His his most impressive feed was a saucer pass to Tippett on a two-on-one rush for the third goal. Konecny leads the team with 50 points this season.

The Ducks continue their six-game trip in Carolina on Sunday night.