Ducks drop their third straight game in shutout loss to Panthers

Spencer Knight made 34 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers beat the Ducks 3-0 on Saturday night to open a home-and-home set.

Jesper Boqvist, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling scored. Boqvist opened the scoring midway through the second period with his career-high 11th of the season. Lundell scored in the third, and Forsling added an empty-netter.

The Ducks dropped their third straight to finish 1-4-1 on their six-game trip. John Gibson stopped 42 shots.

Florida scoring leader Sam Reinhart received a game misconduct for a kneeing major against Isac Lundestrom in the first.

Takeaways

Ducks: Entered averaging am NHL-worst 2.42 goals per game and were shut out three times during their trip.

Panthers: It was just the fifth shutout of Knight’s career. His last shutout was a 6-0 win over Carolina on Nov. 30. Knight came in Thursday in a loss to Detroit after Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled.

Key moment: Reinhart was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct with 4:34 left in the first for kneeing Lundestrom, who had to be helped off the ice and to the dressing room.

Key stat: Both teams struggled on the power play, each going 0 for 2.

Up next: The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Anaheim.