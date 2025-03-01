Advertisement
Ducks’ five-game home winning streak ends in loss to Blackhawks

Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas, front, controls the puck in front of and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ilya Mikheyev.
Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas, front, controls the puck in front of and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ilya Mikheyev during the third period of the Ducks’ 6-3 loss Saturday at Honda Center.
(William Liang / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks ended a five-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists and Lukas Reichel, Wyatt Kaiser and Patrick Maroon also scored. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored twice, and Jackson LaCombe added a goal for the Ducks, who saw their five-game home winning streak end. John Gibson made 18 saves in his return from an upper-body injury.

Entering with an 8-1-1 home record since Dec. 29, it was a disappointing stumble for Anaheim against a team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Ducks

After Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was traded to Florida earlier in the day, a quiet first period turned into a six-goal eruption over the final two periods.

Immediately after Chicago killed a penalty early in the third period, Reichel broke free on a breakaway to give the Blackhawks a two-goal lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Teravainen has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last four games against the Ducks.

