Sam Colangelo scores twice to help lift Ducks to win over Islanders

Ducks forward Sam Colangelo, right, celebrates with Mason McTavish after scoring in the first period of a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at Honda Center on Sunday.

Sam Colangelo scored twice, Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots and the Ducks beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Sunday night at Honda Center.

Colangelo gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 2:08 left in the first period, then added an empty-netter when Islanders coach Patrick Roy pulled goalie Marcus Hogberg just 8:18 into the third. That gives Colangelo five goals in his past four games.

Drew Helleson and Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks, who won for just the third time in eight games (3-4-1) and moved to seven points behind Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Tony DeAngelo spoiled Dostal’s shutout bid with just under five minutes remaining, and Hogberg finished with 23 saves.

The Islanders had a two-on-one shorthanded rush in the opening minute of the third period, but Adam Pelech’s shot went wide off Dostal’s glove. The Ducks went up the other way and got a two-on-one with McTavish firing a shot over Hogberg’s blocker for a power-play goal to push the lead to 3-0.

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, the Islanders outshot the Ducks 16-8 in the third but Dostal had 15 saves.