Cam Fowler returns to Honda Center in Ducks’ loss to St. Louis Blues

Former Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler acknowledges the Honda Center crowd during the St. Louis Blues’ 4-3 win Friday night.

Brayden Schenn scored twice to lead the Blues to a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Friday night in Cam Fowler’s first game back at Honda Center since being traded to St. Louis in December.

With the Blues leading 3-2, Schenn scored his second of the game on a wrist shot with 1:47 left in the third period with an assist from Justin Faulk.

Zachary Bolduc and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Advertisement

Ducks John Gibson is injured as Ducks lose to Canucks The Ducks lose goalie John Gibson midway through the game after he suffers an apparent injury in a collision with Canucks’ Drew O’Connor.

Sam Colangelo, Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn had goals for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal stopped 18 shots.

Fowler played 991 games with the Ducks from 2010 to 2024. He ranks first in Ducks history among defenseman in goals (96), assists (361) and points (457).

“It was incredible,” Fowler said about his first game back in Anaheim. “I just tried to take a seat on the bench and soak it all in. I’m just grateful. I put my heart and soul into my career here, and the support from the fans and the team along the way means a lot to me, so I’m thankful to everyone in the organization for making it a nice welcome home for me.”

Advertisement

The Ducks host the New York Islanders on Sunday.