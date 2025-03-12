Dylan Guenther’s power-play goal lifts Utah over the Ducks

Utah center Clayton Keller carries the puck away from Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano in the second period.

Dylan Guenther broke a tie on a power play at 7:03 of the third period, and the Utah Hockey Club beat the Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Guenther beat goalie Ville Husso with a one-timer from the left side off a feed from defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. Guenther has a career-high 24 goals this season.

Jack McBain and Alexander Kerfoot also scored to help Utah move within two points of the second wild card in the Western Conference. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for the Ducks, and Husso stopped 36 shots.

McBain opened the scoring with 8:57 left in the first period. Kerfoot made it 2-0 with 5:29 to go in the second, beating Husso from close range with a quick shot. Killorn got one back for Anaheim a minute later, and McTavish tied it on a power play at 3:22 of the third.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim was coming off a 7-4 home loss to Washington on Tuesday night.

Utah: Utah had lost two straight in extra time, falling 4-3 in overtime at Chicago on Friday night and 4-3 in a shootout at home against Toronto on Monday night.

Key moment

Guenther put Utah back on top after Anaheim rallied.

Key stat

Utah outshot the Ducks 39-21.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Ducks host Nashville, and Utah opens a three-game trip in Seattle.