Ducks fall to Flames and are eliminated from playoff contention

Ducks Goaltender John Gibson makes a save during the first period of the Ducks’ 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Blake Coleman scored twice, Dustin Wolf made 26 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Yegor Sharangovich and Kevin Rooney also scored for Calgary.

Olen Zellweger scored for the Ducks, who were eliminated from playoff contention as they fell 15 points behind No. 2 wild card Minnesota with seven games left. Ducks goalie John Gibson left after the second period because of a lower-body injury.

Flames forward Martin Pospisil collided with Gibson with 24 seconds left in the second. Pospisil was driving to the net and was hauled down by Anaheim’s Radko Gudas, who was penalized for holding.

Gibson finished the period, allowing three goals on 26 shots. Lukas Dostal made eight saves in the third.

Kadri got the Flames off to a fast start, scoring his 31st of the season 16 seconds in. Zellweger tied it at 8:01 of the first.

Coleman put Calgary back on top with 9:35 left in the second, and Rooney scored with 4:42 left in the period. Coleman added his 15th of the season on a power play at 1:17 of the third.

Up next: Both teams play Saturday. The Ducks are at Vancouver, and the Flames host Vegas.