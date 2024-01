Kings continue to spiral, falling to Red Wings for their eighth straight loss

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, right, celebrates after scoring past Kings goalie Cam Talbot during the second period of the Kings’ 5-3 loss Saturday night.

Dylan Larkin had two goals and the Detroit Red Wings handed the Kings their eighth consecutive loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday night.

Robby Fabbri, Patrick Kane and Andrew Copp also scored as the Red Wings improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games. Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Detroit grabbed control by scoring four times in the last 11 minutes of the second period. The Red Wings also beat the Kings 4-3 in a shootout on Jan. 4 in Los Angeles.

The Kings dropped to 0-2-2 on a six-game trip. Their last win was a 5-1 victory over San Jose on Dec. 27.

Quinton Byfield had two power-play goals for Los Angeles, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored with the man advantage. Anze Kopitar, who has 50 points in 45 career games against the Red Wings, collected two assists.

Kings goalie Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots before he was replaced by David Rittich in the third period. Rittich made three saves.

Larkin scored his 15th goal when he lifted a shot from the left side that snuck inside the crossbar 2:44 into the game.

Byfield tied it at 1 when he scored from close range 6:58 into the first. It was his 11th of the season.

Detroit regained the lead when it converted a five-on-three power play midway through the second period. Larkin knocked in a rebound of a Kane shot.

Fabbri made it 3-1 with 3:38 left in the second, jamming in a rebound of a Daniel Sprong shot. Kane scored just over a minute later on a breakaway.

The Kings’ Phillip Danault had an apparent goal wiped out by a coach’s challenge.

Copp scored on a tip-in with 12.5 seconds remaining, lifting Detroit to a four-goal advantage. It was Copp’s seventh of the season.

Dubois and Byfield cashed in on power plays during the first six minutes of the third.

Up next for the Kings: at Carolina on Monday.