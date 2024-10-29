Familiar face Tyler Toffoli scores to lead Sharks past Kings

Tyler Toffoli scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Jake Walman had his second straight three-point game, and the San José Sharks beat the Kings 4-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight win after going winless through their first nine games.

Toffoli, who played for the Kings from 2012 to 2020, scored his sixth goal of the season on a backhander with just under nine minutes left in the game to break a 2-2 tie and put San José on top for good. Walman assisted.

Walman scored one goal and had two assists, Fabian Zetterlund scored a key third-period goal, and William Eklund added an empty-netter. Walman had three assists in Monday’s 5-4 overtime victory over Utah.

Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek had 26 saves.

Akil Thomas and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings and David Rittich turned back 17 shots.

The Kings, who were seeking their fifth win in six games, were without star forward Kevin Fiala, who was scratched after missing a meeting, a team protocol violation.

Sharks forward Ethan Cardwell, 22, made his NHL debut Tuesday, logging just under 12 minutes of ice time after he was recalled from the San José Barracuda earlier in the day. San José placed forward Ty Dellandrea on the injured list earlier in a corresponding move.

The teams were a combined 0 for 10 on power plays. The Kings failed to capitalize on six man-up opportunities and the Sharks four.

