Quinton Byfield and Trevor Moore rally Kings to victory over Vegas

Kings forward Trevor Moore celebrates after scoring in the first period of a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

Trevor Moore had two goals, Quinton Byfield had a career-high four assists and Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal as the Kings rallied to a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

The Kings trailed 2-1 after two periods, but Moore tied it 42 seconds into the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that went off the crossbar for the first of four straight L.A. goals in the final 20 minutes.

It was Moore’s second game this season with two goals. Four of the forward’s 10 goals have come in the last four games.

Joel Edmundson and Kevin Fiala also scored in the third period for the Kings, who are 14-1-1 in their last 16 home games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots.

Foegele, who also had an assist, put a backhand past goalie Ilya Samsonov at 8:31 of the third to give the Kings a 3-2 lead.

Edmundson gave the Kings some breathing room with 4:32 remaining on a snap shot from near the blue line.

Fiala, who leads the team with 23 goals, has scored seven in his last six games.

Former Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored in the second period for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak end. Samsonov made 14 saves.

The Golden Knights continue to lead the Pacific Division but have dropped two of three against the Kings this season.

Kuemper had the second assist on Moore’s goal in the third period. It is the sixth assist in Kuemper’s 13-year career and his first since Nov. 8, 2023, when he was with the Washington Capitals.