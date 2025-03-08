Quinton Byfield scores in overtime as Kings beat Blues to end 5-game losing skid

Kings forward Quinton Byfield, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring in overtime to secure a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Quinton Byfield scored on a wrist shot 27 seconds into overtime to give the Kings a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Byfield got his 13th goal of the season, capitalizing on a turnover forced by Adrian Kempe before scoring from the left circle to end the Kings’ five-game skid.

Anze Kopitar had a goal, Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves, and the Kings picked up a win in three games against St. Louis in the past eight days.

Advertisement

Andrei Kuzmenko made his Kings debut one day after being acquired in a trade from Philadelphia, but the erratic 29-year-old winger couldn’t help his new team’s struggling power play, which went 0 for 2.

Nick Leddy scored and Joel Hofer made 22 saves, helping the Blues pick up a point for the 11th time in 13 games to surge back into wild-card contention.

Leddy’s first goal of the season came early in the third period on a slap shot through traffic, canceling out Kopitar’s tip of a shot from Drew Doughty late in the first.

Advertisement

Hofer was crucial in helping St. Louis get to overtime by stopping all 12 shots in the third, including dangerous chances from Byfield and Alex Laferriere midway through the period.

Kopitar and Doughty factored on the same goal for the 307th time to tie Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang for second most by a forward-defenseman combination in NHL history.