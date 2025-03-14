For surging Kings, elusive playoff success could start with home-ice advantage

The biggest obstacle to a long playoff run for the Kings may be the airport.

Provided the Kings make the playoffs, of course, and right now things are looking pretty good. With a dominant 3-0 win Thursday over Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings jumped over Edmonton into second place in the Pacific Division and moved within six points of first-place Las Vegas.

The win was the team’s fourth in a row, its longest winning streak in more than two months. But it wasn’t just that the Kings won; it was how they won and where they won that mattered.

They controlled every phase of the game, outshooting and outhitting the physical Capitals. They scored a power-play goal while killing five penalties of their own. And they shut out the highest-scoring team in the league while stopping Ovechkin, the second-highest-scoring player in history, leaving him nine goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s once-unbeaten record of 894 career goals.

“That was as complete as it’s been all year,” coach Jim Hiller said of his team’s effort. “We had a game plan. We adhered to it as well, for 60 minutes, as each player can.”

That’s how they won. Where they won is just as important.

The Kings have lost in regulation just three times in 29 games at home this season, the best record in the NHL. On the road, their 17 losses are the most among likely Western Conference playoff teams. So if the team begins the playoffs with a trip to LAX, its postseason run could be a short one.

Which wouldn’t be novel. The Kings have been eliminated in the playoffs in the first round in each of the last three seasons — and each time they opened the postseason on the road in Edmonton. In fact, the team has never won a playoff series under general manager Rob Blake, whose job may depend on the Kings winning one this spring.

But then they’ve never had home-ice advantage in a playoff series under Blake, either. Finishing first or second in the division would give them that this year and that would potentially flip the script since the Kings haven’t lost at home to any of the top 15 teams in the NHL this year.

On the road, they’ve beaten just one of those same 15 teams in the last two months.

“We feel, especially on home ice, that it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. If we play our game, we’re going to come out in front,” said goalie Darcy Kuemper, who hasn’t lost in regulation at home hasn’t since Nov. 7, matching a 34-year-old franchise record by earning a point in 11 consecutive games.

“Obviously we have our eye on trying to get home ice for playoffs,” said Kuemper, who posted his first shutout since New Year’s Day against a team that hadn’t been blanked since the seventh game of the season. “Every team in the race wants that and we know how important every point is going to be down the stretch.”

“We’re strong at home this year, way better than last year,” added Kevin Fiala, who had a goal and an assist Thursday. “We feel comfortable we can beat anybody and we’re showing it.”

Thursday’s game definitely had a playoff feel to it and the Kings rose to the challenge, with Warren Foegele giving them the only goal they’d need when he banged in a loose puck from the edge of the crease with 6:52 left in the opening period. The goal, Foegele’s 19th of the season, gave him 200 points for his NHL career.

Fiala doubled the lead with his 22nd goal of the season on a power play 65 seconds into the third period, and while the goal was being announced over the PA system, Quinton Byfield made it 3-0 off an assist from Fiala.

It was the team’s 15th goal in the four-game home winning streak; they scored just 16 times in the last eight road games.

“In the locker room, we always believed,” Fiala said. “Doesn’t matter the standings. Doesn’t matter who we beat. But tonight we beat the best team in the league.”

The game turned chippy as the minutes ticked away, with five players sharing the penalty boxes at one point. But the Kings didn’t back down. If they play like that in the playoffs, they’re going to win a lot of games.

“I do believe that our players know that if we are all together, we all do the same thing and play the game the way we believe that our team has to play it to have success, then we can beat anybody,” Hiller said.

Especially if they play at home.