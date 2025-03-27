Kings’ winning streak comes to an end against Colorado Avalanche

Martin Necas had two goals and an assist, Jonathan Drouin and Logan O’Connor also scored, and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Kings 4-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves for his third shutout with Colorado and fourth overall this season. Cale Makar had two assists.

O’Connor and Necas scored goals 1:32 apart early in the second, Necas added a power-play goal later in the period, and Drouin had another on a man-advantage in the third.

Advertisement

Nathan MacKinnon had the primary assist on Drouin’s goal to extend his home point streak to 23 games.

David Rittich had 20 saves for the Kings, who had their four-game winning streak stopped.

Takeaways

Kings: Scored 20 goals during their winning streak, including two games in which they had seven, but struggled to generate chances against Colorado. Their best chance came on Jeff Malott’s shot on Blackwood midway through the first period.

Avalanche: Coach Jared Bednar keeps rotating the bottom six forwards in and out of the lineup to keep them fresh. Thursday night it was Joel Kiviranta and Jimmy Vesey who were healthy scratches and Miles Wood was back after sitting out Tuesday.

Advertisement

Key moment

After Colorado took a 2-0 lead, defenseman Devon Toews blocked a shot at an open net as Blackwood was sprawled on the ice. Kings forward Warren Foegele was whistled for goaltender interference when he fell over Blackwood, and Colorado scored on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

MacKinnon had a 35-game home streak last season when he finished with 140 points. He leads the NHL in scoring this season with 108 points, three ahead of Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, who had four points Thursday night.

Up next

The Kings head home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night while the Avalanche continue their four-game home stand against St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.