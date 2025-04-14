Kings dominate Oilers to secure home ice against them in playoffs

Kings players (from left) Jordan Spence, Trevor Moore, Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Warren Foegele gather after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in a win Monday night.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and two assists as the Kings beat the depleted Edmonton Oilers 5-0 on Monday night to clinch home-ice advantage for a fourth straight first-round playoff matchup against their division rival.

Edmonton has defeated the Kings in the opening round in each of the past three seasons and had home ice in all three matchups. But the Kings finished the season series 3-1 against Edmonton as Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist and Quinton Byfield and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored.

Darcy Kuemper had 16 saves before being replaced by David Rittich before the midway mark of the third period, seemingly for precautionary reasons. Rittich finished with five saves as Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games.

Calvin Pickard had 31 saves for Edmonton, which was without several key players, including Connor McDavid (rest), Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip, knee), Troy Stetcher (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (undisclosed). All but Ekholm are expected to either start the playoffs or be available within the first couple of postseason games.

Byfield has goals in four consecutive games and seven points in that span. He is one point short of tying his career high of 55 points set during the 2023-2024 season.

The Kings made it 4-0 with a power-play goal eight minutes into the middle period as Fiala blasted his career high and team-leading 35th goal of the season off of Pickard’s glove and in. He has seven goals in his last six games.