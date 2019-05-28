Bruins shake off the rust to beat Blues in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The Blues struck first Monday with their first goal in a Stanley Cup Final since Larry Keenan scored 19 seconds into the third period of Game 4 in 1970. It was the only goal of the first period. The Blues looked strong in neutralizing two Boston power plays: The Bruins began the game with a remarkable 34% success rate with a man advantage, so the Blues did well to escape those situations unscathed. They got some help, too, when a shot by Marcus Johansson struck the post.