Carl Gunnarsson’s goal in OT lifts Blues over the Bruins in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

“The times we were there, let’s face it we were the happiest guys in the world,” Plager said of the team's previous trips to the Final. “We were an expansion team playing the great Montreal Canadiens for two years and we weren’t expected to win or maybe win a game. And then the Boston Bruins, with what they had…. Now, it’s a little different. What has happened this year and to be around this hockey team, around the players, they’re having fun and they trust in one another and believe in one another. That’s the way you win hockey games.”