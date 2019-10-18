Ducks continue to defy expectations with impressive performance against Hurricanes

The Ducks hopped off the home bench and huddled around goaltender Ryan Miller, again indulging in a victory routine that is starting to seem second-nature.

This time, the Ducks were celebrating a 4-2 defeat of the Carolina Hurricanes at Honda Center on Friday. Behind Miller’s 22 saves and points from more than half their lineup, they improved to 6-2-0 overall and remained perfect on home ice (4-0-0). Few seasons in the Ducks’ franchise history have begun so auspiciously. Fewer still have been as unanticipated.

Coming off a third-to-last-place finish in the Western Conference a season ago, the Ducks were supposed to still be in rebuild mode. They are breaking in a new coach in Dallas Eakins and a reshaped lineup that included six players 23-or-younger on Friday. Nonetheless, they’ve played like a contender in the opening weeks, trailing only the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division and becoming one of the NHL’s biggest early-season surprises.

The first half of Friday’s win epitomized everything that is going right for Eakins’ side. They were stifling in their own end, sharp on the penalty kill, and opportunistic offensively.

Their first goal came after a slick neutral zone play between Ondrej Kase and Rickard Rakell sprang a wide-open Adam Henrique into the offensive zone. He went barreling toward the net and buried a wrist shot past Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek’s blocker side.

Later, moments after killing off a penalty, the Ducks set up in the offensive zone. From the right-wing boards, Sam Steel skated into space and found Cam Fowler open at the point. Fowler fired a slap shot toward the net. Troy Terry deflected it with a screen in front, registering his first point of the season.

By the first television timeout of the second period, the Ducks put the game out of reach. Thirty-seven seconds into the frame, Jakob Silfverberg gathered his own rebound near the crease and slipped the puck inside the post. At the 5:56 mark, Carter Rowney roofed a short-handed goal.

Down 4-0, the Hurricanes made a goalie change and scored twice before the end of the second, getting goals from Erik Haula (on the power play) and a Haydn Fleury (his first career goal in his 96th NHL game). After that, Miller and the Ducks slammed the door.

The veteran goalie denied Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho on a partial breakaway in the second and kicked aside a blast from the point in the third. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked back-to-back Teuvo Teravainen shots from point-blank range. And after weathering a Hurricanes surge early in the third, the Ducks salted away their second-straight win, cycling the puck around in the Hurricanes’ end and clogging up the neutral zone to negate any full-ice rushes.

This is only the fifth time in franchise history the Ducks have won at least six of their first eight. They’ve made the playoffs on three of the previous four occasions, including their Stanley Cup-winning campaign in 2006-07. Perhaps, for this young group, there will still be growing pains to come. So far, they’ve felt almost nothing but success.