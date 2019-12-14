Ducks defeat Rangers in shootout after Hampus Lindholm ties it late

Jakob Silfverberg and Ondrej Kase scored in the shootout after Hampus Lindholm tied the game on the power play with 1:46 remaining in the third period, and the Ducks rallied for a 4-3 win over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday.

Silfverberg also had a power-play goal for the Ducks (14-15-4). Erik Gudbranson also scored, and John Gibson stopped three shots in the shootout after making 29 saves through overtime.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals for the second consecutive game and Artemi Panarin scored for the fourth straight game, but the Rangers (16-12-4) ended up going 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip.

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves, and New York still has not won consecutive games this month.

Lindholm made it 3-all at 18:14 from the high slot just as Gibson was making his way toward the bench for the extra attacker with Brady Skjei in the box for tripping.

Zibanejad put the Rangers back in front 3-2 at 1:14 of the third. Tony DeAngelo found Zibanejad with a stretch pass to start a rush, and Gibson could not smother a wobbly wrist shot that went between his legs.

The Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm celebrates his power-play goal that tied the score late in the third period. (Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

It was Zibanejad’s third multigoal game of the season.



The Ducks tied the score at 2-all 1:02 into the second period when Gudbranson scored into an open net.

The Rangers scored twice in the opening 3:59, with Zibanejad giving them a 1-0 lead 10 seconds into the game. Zibanejad intercepted a pass by Josh Manson and beat Gibson with a backhand.

Panarin made it 2-0 at 3:59 with his sixth goal during his scoring streak, which came on a wrist shot from the left circle.

The Ducks scored on the power play for the third straight game when Silfverberg tipped Lindholm’s shot from the left point in at 8:53 to pull within 2-1.

Notes: Ducks forward Rickard Rakell had three assists, giving him five points in the past four games. Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek missed his fifth straight game because of a sprained knee.

Up next: The Rangers host Nashville on Monday night. The Ducks open a four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

