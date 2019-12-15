Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hockey

Anze Kopitar scores twice in Kings’ victory over Red Wings

Highlights from the Kings’ win over the Red Wings on Sunday.
By Associated Press
Dec. 15, 2019
7:10 PM
DETROIT — 

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and the Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Sunday night.

Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of its last four (3-0-1). Alex Iafallo had two assists and Jack Campbell, who is from Port Huron, Mich., stopped 22 shots.

Defenseman Madison Bowey had a goal and an assist, and Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit. Eric Comrie finished with 28 saves.

Carter gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with 7:45 left in the first period when he put in his own rebound from just below the left circle, after intercepting a pass by Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek. It was Carter’s 10th goal.

Kopitar scored twice in the second period to make it 3-0. His attempted pass from the top of the left circle went in off the skate of Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson 40 seconds into the period and Kopitar cashed in on a rebound with 8:46 left in the middle period for his 13th.

Toffoli scored 6:40 into the third period, getting his ninth, for a 4-0 lead. Toffoli has seven points (three goals and four assists) in his last four games.

Zadina thwarted Campbell’s shutout attempt midway through the final period. It was his second goal of the season and second in two games. Bowey added his second goal with 2:23 left.

Hockey
