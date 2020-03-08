Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

Jakob Silfverberg scores twice, but Ducks fall in overtime to Wild

Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala, center, tries to split Ducks defenseman Matt Irwin, left, and Carter Rowney during the first period of the Ducks’ 5-4 loss.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 8, 2020
9:17 PM
Kevin Fiala scored his second goal of the game with 59 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 5-4 on Sunday night.

Alex Galchenyuk, Victor Rask, and Mats Zucarello also scored, and the Wild reclaimed the first wild card in the Western Conference. Minnesota has won eight of its past 11 games and seven of eight on the road.

Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves in his first start Feb. 23 after Alex Stalock started the previous seven games.

Jakob Silfverberg had two goals and an assist, Christian Djoos and Danton Heinen also scored, but the Ducks fell short of matching a season-high three-game win streak. Ryan Miller made 25 saves.

Fiala drew a penalty with 1:05 remaining in overtime and needed just 6 seconds to bury a wrist shot from the left circle. It was Fiala’s seventh goal in eight games, and he has 14 goals and 12 assists in 18 games since Feb. 1.

Galchenyuk was able to collect a loose puck that bounced over the stick of Ducks defenseman Jani Hakanpass and bury a wrist shot from the high slot with 5:40 left in the third period for a 4-3 lead, but Silfverberg found Djoos alone in the left circle for a one-timer with 1:42 to go to send it into overtime.

Rask tied it at 3 1:49 into the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot on a 1-on-2 break.

