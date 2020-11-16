Kings and Ducks embrace the past with NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ alternate jerseys

The Kings and Ducks each released new alternate jerseys Monday as part of the NHL’s league-wide “Reverse Retro” reveal.

The Kings’ new threads include the classic gold and purple (or “Forum Blue,” as it’s officially known) color scheme they wore for most of their tenure playing at the Forum, as well as a recolored version of their primary logo from the ‘90s.

“We love the Kings jerseys and we feel our fans will as well as we hear so often from them that they enjoy when we go back and revisit our history,” Kings President Luc Robitaille said in a release.

The Ducks unveiled a much bolder look. Their white jerseys include a cartoon Duck breaking through ice, a call back to the alternate uniform the team wore during its inaugural season in 1995-96.

Each of the league’s other 29 teams debuted their “Reverse Retro” jerseys Monday, a concept coordinated by league uniform manufacturer Adidas. It’s the first time the NHL has participated in a league-wide jersey program.

“Hockey fans love retro jerseys and Reverse Retro is a great opportunity for adidas to work closely with the NHL and all 31 teams to bring back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey, said in a release. “Our goal from day one has been to work with the NHL and all of the teams to bring creativity, innovation, and energy to the sport with all that we do. What better way to do that than to bring together the nostalgia of historical moments in each team’s history with something new via designs that have never been seen before in the sport.”