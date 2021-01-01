Five things the Kings must do to return to the playoffs

The rest of the hockey world might disagree, but the Kings have a clear objective entering a pandemic-shortened 2021 NHL season.

Get back to the playoffs.

“It’s realistic to think about playoffs for sure,” captain Anze Kopitar said.

Defenseman Drew Doughty concurred: “I don’t see why we can’t.”

Ditto general manager Rob Blake: “That’s what we expect to do.”

It might be an ambitious target for a team coming off back-to-back bottom-two finishes in the Western Conference, the first time the franchise missed consecutive postseasons in a decade. But after stockpiling assets and resetting the roster, the Kings think the present might finally be intersecting with their promising future.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Kings,” forward Dustin Brown said Thursday after the team’s first day of training camp. “We got a lot of young talent that we’ve accumulated over the last few years. And we still got some older players that can play. So it’s just a matter of meshing them together and getting on the right track.”

With opening night two weeks away, here are five things the Kings need to do to return to relevancy and position themselves for a playoff push in 2021:

