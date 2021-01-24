Ducks give John Gibson some scoring support in win over Avalanche
Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored and the Ducks held on for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.
Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who had not scored more than two goals in their first five games. John Gibson made 32 saves and improved to 2-0-2 in his last four starts.
Mikko Rantanen scored in a career-best fifth straight game, and Philipp Grubauer made 12 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado had been averaging 3.4 goals.
The Ducks jumped out to a lead in the first 58 seconds. Silfverberg scored his first goal on a wrist shot through traffic off a faceoff win by Adam Henrique, giving Anaheim its first lead in the first period this season.
Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:38 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 over the host Ducks, who got goals from Hampus Lindholm and Adam Henrique.
Rakell make it 2-0 at 9:05 of the second, beating Grubauer to the glove side off a centering pass from Ryan Getzlaf.
Rantanen broke through at 14:46 of the third, scoring on a rebound. Lindholm scored with 1:40 remaining.
Rantanen has five goals and two assists in his last five games.
Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky returned after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. He played 13:16 with a minus-1 rating and one shot.
Up next
Ducks: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.