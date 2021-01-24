Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hockey

Ducks give John Gibson some scoring support in win over Avalanche

Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg celebrates after scoring in the first period of a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center on Sunday.
By Associated Press
Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored and the Ducks held on for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who had not scored more than two goals in their first five games. John Gibson made 32 saves and improved to 2-0-2 in his last four starts.

Mikko Rantanen scored in a career-best fifth straight game, and Philipp Grubauer made 12 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado had been averaging 3.4 goals.

The Ducks jumped out to a lead in the first 58 seconds. Silfverberg scored his first goal on a wrist shot through traffic off a faceoff win by Adam Henrique, giving Anaheim its first lead in the first period this season.

Rakell make it 2-0 at 9:05 of the second, beating Grubauer to the glove side off a centering pass from Ryan Getzlaf.

Rantanen broke through at 14:46 of the third, scoring on a rebound. Lindholm scored with 1:40 remaining.

Rantanen has five goals and two assists in his last five games.

Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky returned after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. He played 13:16 with a minus-1 rating and one shot.

Up next

Ducks: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Hockey
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
