Kings routed by streaking Coyotes

Kings defenseman Kale Clague and Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse vie for the puck during the second period on Monday at Staples Center.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan Greenspan
Associated Press
Michael Bunting scored three times, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the L.A. Kings 5-2 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Bunting had two of Arizona’s season-high three power-play goals. Derick Brassard and Christian Dvorak also scored.

Adin Hill made 36 saves to improve to 6-1-0 as a starter since Antti Raanta sustained a lower-body injury.

Drew Doughty had a power-play goal and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Kings, who have lost three straight. Cal Petersen made 28 saves.

Bunting completed his first hat trick 8:48 into the second period, tapping in the rebound of Jakob Chychrun’s power-play shot.

Arizona was 3 for 6 on the power play. Los Angeles had allowed just one power-play goal in 31 chances over its previous 13 games.

Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating Anaheim 3-2 in overtime on Sunday, the Coyotes blitzed the Kings with three goals in the opening 7:28. Bunting got them on the board with a one-timer in the slot 2:43 into the first, and he knocked in a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 4:11.

Brassard made it 3-0 with another power-play goal on a one-timer set up by Conor Garland.

Doughty pulled the Kings within 3-1 at 16:07 on a long wrist shot that Hill couldn’t see through traffic.

Athanasiou made it 4-2 at 2:10 of the third period.

Dvorak scored an empty-netter at 19:26.

